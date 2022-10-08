RENO, Nev. — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down at the end of the game to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak that was the nation's longest.

It was Colorado State's first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle's game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt as the clock expired, but he got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. A game cannot end on a defensive penalty. It was the Rams' only score on offense.

Avery Morrow had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries for Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Fowler-Nicolosi was just 11-of-22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions.

Ayden Hector had a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown for Colorado State. Mukendi Wa-Kalonji scooped a fumbled ball near the logo and ran untouched along the right sideline for 50 yards into the end zone to stretch the Rams' lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Toa Taua ran over a defender and into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 17-play, 99-yard drive to pull for Nevada (2-4, 0-2) to 14-7 with 14 seconds remaining before halftime. Taua's 2-yard scoring run tied the game 14-14 with 8:53 remaining.

It was the Wolf Pack's fourth straight loss.

