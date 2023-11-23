Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 17-year-old was sentenced this week to a juvenile facility after the teen pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a classmate at a St. Paul high school.

Nosakhere Kazeem Holmes was initially charged with second-degree unintentional murder in the Feb. 10 stabbing death of Harding High School sophomore Devin Scott, 15.

Holmes pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended count of first-degree manslaughter.

He was arrested moments after the stabbing at the school on the East Side, according to the charging document. He was 16 at the time of the stabbing. A bloodied folding knife with a 4-inch blade was taken from his pants pocket while he was being held in the school office, charges say.

Scott was stabbed twice as he walked backward away from Holmes after school staff had broken up a fight between the two, according to the filings.

Prosecutors attempted to move Holmes' case to adult court, but on Oct. 17, Judge JaPaul Harris rejected the adult certification motion and instead ordered Holmes to be treated as an "extended jurisdiction juvenile."

This means Holmes received both a juvenile sentencing and a stayed adult sentencing.

Holmes was ordered to be taken to the Department of Corrections juvenile facility in Red Wing. It's not yet determined how long Holmes will be held there, but most minors complete the program in nine months to a year, Ramsey County Attorney's Office spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said Wednesday.

Holmes was also given a stayed adult prison sentence of roughly 8 1⁄ 2 years. He would serve that sentence if he violates the juvenile sentence terms before he turns 21.

It was Scott's first day at Harding after transferring from St. Paul's Humboldt High School.