Plymouth police are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot a boy in the west metro suburb Monday.

Officers went to the 9700 block of 37th Place N. just before 6 p.m. and found the victim inside a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene who may have been involved. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department tip line at 763-509-5177.