BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in a Minneapolis suburb.

The Star Tribune reported police were called to a home in Brooklyn Park on Thursday evening on report of a child injured in a shooting. Officers arrived to find the 5-year-old had been shot once in the head.

Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Mark Bruley said investigators determined the 13-year-old and several other children were inside the home handling a gun while trying to make a video to post on social media. The 13-year-old accidentally fired the gun and the bullet struck the 5-year-old, Bruley said.

The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning and taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.