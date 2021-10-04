A 10-year-old boy operating a side-by-side ATV in central Minnesota crashed and his 9-year-old passenger died, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday on private property near a cornfield in Lakin Township, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said.

The 10- and 9-year-old boys were thrown from the ATV when it flipped over just off 103rd Street east of 400th Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders declared the younger boy dead at the scene, while a family took the 10-year-old to a St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities did not identify the boys other than to say they are from nearby Hillman.

The Sheriff's Office also did not say whether the 10-year-old was legally operating the ATV based on his age, the size of the vehicle and whether there was parental supervision.

