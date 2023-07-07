Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 2-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in the family's southern Minnesota home, and the mother's live-in boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of harming the child, officials said.

The 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday and jailed on a potential charge of child neglect that was likely to cause substantial physical or emotional harm in connection with the death of Ahziyas Bellemy Solo Dampha.

The man remains jailed as of Friday afternoon pending charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The boy died while his mother, Emma Sullivan, was at work, according to an online fundraising campaign begun for the family.

"Ahziyas fought for his life but his soul was set free," wrote the boy's cousin, Mariah Gliottone. "RIP little man, may you find peace as we find justice for you. You deserved so much more than this."

Charges are expected this afternoon, according the Freeborn County Attorney's office.

According to a court filing by police seeking to test the man's blood for illicit drug use:

An officer was dispatched to the home about Ahziyas falling down the stairs. Sullivan told the officer her boyfriend was watching the boy. She then pointed at a vehicle she said he was driving away from the home.

The officer stopped the vehicle after pursuing it "for a significant distance." A 2-month-old was with him.

The man was sweating heavily and said he was nervous. He said he woke up after hearing Ahziyas fall down the stairs, then put the child in bathtub with cold water in an attempt to revive him. The officer arrested the man.

While at the emergency room, the officer was informed that Ahziyas' injuries "did not appear consistent with a fall down the stairs."

A law enforcement search of the home turned up suspected marijuana wax next to the man's bed.

Court records in Minnesota show that the man has been convicted three times for domestic assault, twice for violating a no-contact order and once each for assault and disorderly conduct.