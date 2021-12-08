SAN FRANCISCO — Jamaree Bouyea had 27 points as San Francisco defeated Fresno State 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Yauhen Massalski added 20 points for the Dons. Massalski also had three blocks.

San Francisco (10-0) totaled 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Anthony Holland had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Orlando Robinson added 16 points and three blocks.

