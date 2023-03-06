See more of the story

The Minnesota Duluth men's and women's basketball teams will both play in this week's NCAA Division II tournaments, with the women playing host to the eight-team Central Region tournament as the top seed.

Three NSIC men's and three NSIC women's teams were picked in all. On the women's side, UMD (27-4) will play Southern Nazarene (27-4) on Friday. The winner of that game will play the winner of fourth-seeded Minnesota State Mankato (25-4) and fifth-seeded Central Missouri (25-4). The other NSIC team in the field is sixth-seeded Augustana (25-5).

The men's Central Region tournament is in Maryville, Mo., with top seed Northwest Missouri State the host. Minnesota Duluth (23-9) is the No. 6 seed and plays third-seeded Central Oklahoma (26-5) on Friday. The winner of that game plays either second-seeded Northern State (24-6) or seventh-seeded Emporia State (22-8). Minnesota State Moorhead (25-6) is the fourth seed and plays Southern Nazarene (25-4).