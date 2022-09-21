MIAMI — David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.

Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing skid. The 30-year-old Quiroz was promoted from Triple-A Saturday.

Chicago loaded the bases with no outs without a hit in the eighth against reliever Steven Okert (5-3).

Michael Hermosillo was hit by a pitch and Zach McKinstry reached on a sacrifice bunt when catcher Jacob Stallings threw late to second. Quiroz had a bunt single and Bote hit a go-ahead flyball.

Adbert Alzolay (1-1) threw two innings of perfect relief. Brandon Hughes closed with a scoreless ninth around Garrett Cooper's leadoff double for his sixth save.

Miami starter Pablo López kept the Cubs scoreless until Bote's leadoff homer in the seventh tied it at 1. Bote drove López's fastball over the wall in left-center for his third homer.

López's one-run outing ended after 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits and hit a batter.

Jordan Groshan's two-out RBI infield single against Adrian Sampson in the second put Miami ahead. Bote dove and deflected the hard grounder to third base, but couldn't retrieve it to throw out Groshan while JJ Bleday scored from third.

Sampson completed six innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out three.

SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE

Both clubs have lost six of their last seven series comprising at least three games. The Marlins also lost a two-game set against Tampa Bay and split a doubleheader against Texas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (arm rest) will have his next outing likely moved to Friday. Smyly originally was scheduled to start the series finale against Miami on Wednesday.

Marlins: INF Joey Wendle (soreness) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

RHP Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.76) will start for the Cubs on Wednesday while the Marlins will go with LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-7, 3.75).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports