MANCHESTER, N.H. – Wilmer Skoog and Ethan Phillips scored goals and Boston University became the first team to punch its ticket to the men's hockey Frozen Four, beating Cornell 2-1 on Saturday.

Skoog broke a scoreless tie 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the second period, and Phillips doubled Boston University's lead at the 7:26 mark of the third. Drew Commesso made 13 saves for the Terriers (29-10), who will be making their 23rd trip to the Frozen Four and first since 2015. BU won the most recent of its five championships in 2009.

BU, the No. 2 seed in the Manchester Regional, has won nine games in a row and will play the Gophers on April 6 in Tampa, Fla. The Gophers won the Fargo Regional later Saturday, beating St. Cloud State 4-1 for their 23rd Frozen Four as well.

Fourth-seeded Cornell (21-11-2), which upset 2022 national champion and top-seeded Denver 2-0 on Thursday, was denied its first Frozen Four berth since 2003.

Dalton Bancroft scored with 28.4 seconds left in regulation for the Big Red. Ian Shane made 19 saves.