Milwaukee Bucks (44-24, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (54-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Celtics have gone 35-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston scores 121.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Bucks are 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the NBA scoring 120.7 points per game while shooting 49.1%.

The Celtics score 121.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 117.3 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 49.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 44.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 12 the Bucks won 135-102 led by 28 points from Bobby Portis, while Payton Pritchard scored 21 points for the Celtics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Damian Lillard is averaging 24.4 points and seven assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 61.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 122.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jrue Holiday: out (shoulder), JD Davison: out (illness), Al Horford: out (toe), Jayson Tatum: out (ankle), Sam Hauser: out (ankle).

Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.