Boston Scientific Corp. posted a first-quarter profit of $97 million on Wednesday as medical procedures ticked up in late winter.

The Massachusetts-based device maker edged Wall Street expectations with adjusted earnings-per-share of 37 cents and sales of exceeding $3 billion, up 10%.

Chief executive Mike Mahoney said that it benefitted from increased volume of procedures during the first quarter. After business was slower during January, it picked up in February and March.

The company also raised its outlook for net sales growth for 2022. It now expects to see a sales increase in the range of 7% to 9%.

"Even with a strong start to the year, we're pleasantly surprised to see management raising the organic sales guide," J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus wrote in a note.

Boston Scientific's stock was up 2.2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

"Our growth this quarter was fueled by strong execution from our global team, our innovative portfolio and improved procedure volume," said Mahoney, chairman in a statement. "We are pleased with our first quarter performance and outlook for the full year, despite the impact of macroeconomic headwinds, and we look forward to bringing meaningful innovation to customers and the patients we serve together."

In February, Boston Scientific completed its acquisition of Toronto-based Baylis Medical Co. with an upfront payment of $1.75 billion. The company expects the deal to add one cent to adjusted earnings per share this year.

The Baylis portfolio includes "guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support catheter-based left-heart procedures."

Locally, Boston Scientific is building a 74,000-square-foot expansion that will double its manufacturing space in Maple Grove. The project is set for completion by the end of the year.