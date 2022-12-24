Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics have gone 14-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 118.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.4 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 48.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (illness).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.