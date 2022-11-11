Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Mason Madsen scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.3 seconds left, and Boston College closed on a 7-0 run to beat Detroit Mercy 70-66 on Friday.

Madsen's make, following an offensive rebound, gave Boston College its first lead, 68-66, since the 18:49 mark of the second half. Detroit Mercy guard Kyle LeGreair was called for an offensive foul with 3.1 seconds left and Makai Ashton-Langford sealed it with two free throws.

It was the second straight come-from-behind victory for Boston College, which trailed 71-65 with 4:45 left in its opener on Monday before edging Cornell 79-77 on a last-second shot by freshman Prince Aligbe.

Ashton-Langford, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 15 points. Jaeden Zackery added 14 points for Boston College (2-0) and T.J. Bickerstaff had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Jayden Stone, who set a career-high in the opener with 15 points, scored 22 points for Detroit Mercy (1-1). Antoine Davis, the co-player of the year in the Horizon League, added 15 points and Damezi Anderson, a 6-foot-7 forward, fouled out with 9:45 left in the game with 11 points. Anderson scored 11 of Detroit Mercy's opening 19 points of the second half.

Detroit Mercy led 60-52 with 10 minutes remaining but only made three field goals the rest of the way. Boston College also struggled from the field down the stretch, going nearly seven minutes without a field goal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25