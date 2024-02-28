Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Alcon AG (ALC), up $3.98 to $85.17.

The maker of pharmaceutical eye drops and vision care products gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), up $6.41 to $138.96.

The scientific instrument maker beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG), up $1.32 to $18.21.

The owner of online grocer Rocket Fresh handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

eBay Inc. (EBAY), up $3.87 to $48.26.

The online marketplace gave investors a strong earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), up $31.55 to $303.37.

The Taser maker's fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR), up $3.38 to $148.37.

The solar technology company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM), down $63.06 to $307.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), down $6.96 to $40.22.

The clothing and accessories retailer's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street expectations.