BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association on Wednesday named Jack Fleming as its new president and chief executive officer.

The association, which manages the Boston Marathon, said in a statement Fleming will assume the post immediately. He replaces Thomas Grilk after he stepped down from his posts on April 30 after more than a decade as part of a planned transition into an advisory role.

Fleming had been serving as acting CEO since May 1. His appointment follows a five-month national search. He was previously the association's CEO from 2017 to 2022. He's also served various other roles in the organization since 1992.

"It is an honor to guide the Boston Athletic Association as we embark together on our next chapter, building upon our 135-year history," Fleming said in a statement.

Association board chairman Dr. Michael O'Leary said Fleming's in-depth knowledge of the industry made him the best choice.

Fleming will have big shoes to fill. During Grilk's tenure, which began in 2011, the Boston Marathon's official charity program and John Hancock's nonprofit program surpassed the $400 million mark, a growth of more than $300 million during his tenure.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports