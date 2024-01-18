There are many excellent earbuds, but a couple of models do stand out, which is why they're at the top of CNET's list. These include the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (now with USB-C charging). For the complete list see Best Wireless Earbuds of 2024 at CNET.com.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Best for noise canceling

CNET TAKE: While the QC Ultra Earbuds aren't a major upgrade over Bose's excellent QC Earbuds 2 that were released in 2022, they're definitely a little better. They should fit most ears very well, and they feature superb noise canceling, arguably the best out there. And a natural-sounding transparency mode with a new ActiveSense feature kicks in some ANC should the sound get too loud around you (it's sort of similar to the AirPods Pro's Adaptive Audio feature). They also sound slightly better overall, with a touch more clarity, and their new Immersive Audio feature opens up the sound a bit. $299.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C

Best Apple noise-canceling wireless earbuds

CNET TAKE: Apple not only swapped in USB-C for Lightning connectivity in its new iPhone 15 models, but it made the switch with the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). The new AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe (USB-C) are nearly identical to their Lightning predecessor, delivering the same excellent sound, noise canceling and voice-calling performance. $189

