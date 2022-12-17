Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHICAGO — Bowen Born had 27 points in Northern Iowa's 83-66 win over Towson on Saturday.

Born had eight assists and three steals for the Panthers (4-7). Cole Henry scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Tytan Anderson recorded 14 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Tigers (8-4) were led in scoring by Cameron Holden, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ryan Conway added 14 points and five assists for Towson. In addition, Charles Thompson had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Born scored 12 points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 33-31. Henry scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Northern Iowa to a 17-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.