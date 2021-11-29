More than 30% of fully vaccinated adults in Minnesota have received COVID-19 booster doses amid a pandemic wave that is continuing to put pressure on hospitals.

State health officials have urged boosters to address waning immunity in early vaccine recipients who are suffering from a rising rate of infections in Minnesota with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Minnesota ranks second among U.S. states for its rate of booster doses, but too few vaccinated people have received them, said Michael Osterholm with the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Control and Prevention. "Every day they haven't gotten a booster they are becoming more susceptible to infection."

Minnesota on Monday reported a total of 94,671 coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people in the state, including 655 people who died of COVID-19. While the breakthrough infection total represents only 2.9% of Minnesota's 3.3 million fully vaccinated individuals, the rate has been increasing this fall.

Fully vaccinated people made up 43% of coronavirus infections identified in the week starting Oct. 24, according to the most recent weekly state breakthrough data. The 64 COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated people that week outnumbered the 53 among unvaccinated people.

However, risks of severe illness, hospitalization and death remain substantially higher among unvaccinated Minnesotans, who continue to suffer the majority of infections and hospitalizations despite making up less than a third of the state's population.

Immunity appears to wane six months after vaccination, putting Minnesota's earliest vaccine recipients at risk again without boosters. The earliest recipients included the elderly and people with underlying health problems who are at greatest risk of severe COVID-19.

The state on Monday reported another 44 COVID-19 deaths and 4,450 coronavirus infections, raising Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 9,382 deaths and 899,739 infections. Thirty-four of the deaths reported Monday were in seniors and 14 were in residents of long-term care facilities. The youngest death reported Monday was a Pine County resident in the 35-39 age range.

Minnesota's rate of new infections over the past seven days is the highest in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased in Minnesota to a 2021 record of 1,467 on Friday, and included 340 people receiving intensive care.

One hopeful sign in the state data was a leveling off of the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing at 10.9%, which could indicate a stable or diminishing rate of viral spread.

The impact of the holidays on infection levels is unclear, though. Infection numbers rose sharply after the Thanksgiving weekend in 2020 but declined after that. Earlier this fall, a brief decline in coronavirus numbers appeared at least partly as a result of decreased testing over the MEA weekend.

Osterholm said infection numbers over the next week won't be reliable indicators of long-term COVID-19 trends in Minnesota.