LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian general who appears to be leading a coup says army is trying to "restore democracy," free political prisoners.
Most Read
-
Feds charge five in plot to bribe Feeding Our Future trial juror with $120K in cash
-
House collapses into river near Rapidan Dam in southern Minn.
-
Sullivan Lake has disappeared after a century-old dam fails in heavy rains
-
The secret cult following of Minnesota's quirkiest condiment
-
University of Minnesota faculty votes 'no confidence' in interim president