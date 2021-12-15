Braised dishes, with their long-simmered flavors, are the epitome of comfort food. Especially on a cold Minnesota night.

When most of us think of those familiar dishes, classics like beef stew, chicken and dumplings and smothered pork chops come to mind. And while these are all satisfying and delicious options, sometimes we crave something with bigger, bolder flavors, and this week's Chicken and Sausage Cacciatore fits the bill perfectly.

Chicken cacciatore is an iconic Italian dish, thought to have been created by a hungry hunter (cacciatore means "hunter" in Italian) during the Renaissance period. In those earlier years, it was likely made with rabbit in addition to tomatoes, onions, garlic and sometimes peppers and/or mushrooms.

Today, chicken is the more typical protein, although in some southern regions of Italy, salami also makes its way into the mix. In our version, sausage, chicken and mushrooms all take a starring role in this slightly spicy tomato stew.

The flavor starts building at the beginning, with the browning of the chicken, sausage and mushrooms all done in one skillet so nothing gets lost along the way. The key to this important step is to brown the ingredients individually, giving each one the necessary room so any exuded liquids can evaporate. If the chicken, sausage and mushrooms were all tossed in at once, they would simply boil in their own juices, and the flavor that comes with browning would never have the chance to develop.

Next, onions, carrots, celery and garlic, along with a hit of red pepper flakes, are sautéed before a healthy splash of wine is stirred in and helps release all those delicious bits on the bottom of the skillet. The wine is reduced, tomatoes and rosemary are added, along with all those beautifully browned ingredients, and everything is simmered together until the chicken is tender and the flavors have come together.

This hearty dish is satisfying on its own, but even more so spooned over noodles, or better yet, cheesy, buttery polenta.

Chicken and Sausage Cacciatore

Serves 6.

Note: Warm and comforting, this meal will take the chill out of any frosty night. From Meredith Deeds.

• 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 lb.)

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 12 oz. Italian sausage (4 links)

• 8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms

• 1 c. onion, finely chopped

• 1/2 c. carrot, finely chopped

• 1/2 c. celery, finely chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/2 c. dry red wine

• 1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

• Flat leaf parsley, for garnish

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat in a 12-inch skillet. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and brown, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Transfer the chicken pieces to a plate.

Add the sausage and cook, turning frequently, until browned, about 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the chicken.

Add 1 tablespoon oil and the mushrooms, in a single layer, and cook, turning once, for 4 to 6 minutes, until browned on both sides. Transfer to the plate with the chicken and sausages.

Reduce the heat to medium, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the onion, carrot and celery. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables soften, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and continue to cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the wine and bring to a boil. Cook, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the skillet, for a few minutes, until the wine has reduced by about half. Add the tomatoes, chicken, sausage, mushrooms and rosemary and stir to coat in the tomato mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Uncover and continue to cook for another 15 to 20 minutes until the chicken is tender and sauce is slightly thickened. Remove the sausage and rosemary sprigs. Cut each sausage into 3 pieces and return to the skillet. Discard rosemary. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Garnish with parsley and serve with polenta or pasta, as desired.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.