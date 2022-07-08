ST. LOUIS — Alec Bohm hit two solo home runs, Zach Wheeler outpitched Adam Wainwright and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday night.

Bohm homered 419 feet to center field to lead off the sixth inning for the Phillies' first run. He hit his sixth homer of the season into the left field seats with two outs in the eighth for his first career multihomer game.

The first of a four-game series began with a 56-minute rain delay.

'The Phillies won for the sixth time in eight games, and the Cardinals have lost seven of their last eight.

Wheeler (8-4) duplicated his performance from Sunday night against St. Louis by pitching seven scoreless innings. He limited the Cardinals to five hits with one walk and struck out five. Seranthony Domínguez pitched the eighth, and Brad Hand came in for the ninth to get his fourth save in five opportunities.

The 40-year-old Wainwright (6-7) pitched nine innings for his longest outing this season. He allowed five hits and struck out three with no walks.

He made his fifth consecutive start without Yadier Molina behind the plate. The last time Wainwright made five starts without Molina was a six-start stretch from July 14-Aug. 10, 2019, when Molina was out with a right thumb tendon sprain. Molina, who has been behind the plate for 316 of Wainwright's career starts, has been sidelined since June 15.

GOLDSCHMIDT IS ALL-STAR STARTER

Paul Goldschmidt has been voted as starter at first base for the National League, beating New York Mets star Pete Alonso in the two-person voting finals. Goldschmidt garnered 67 percent of the vote for a spot in the starting lineup at the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. It is Goldschmidt's first time to be chosen as a member of the Cardinals and first since 2018. He was voted to the team in his previous six seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PUJOLS IS LEGACY SELECTION

Albert Pujols was added to the National League's All-Star roster as a legacy selection for the 92nd Midsummer Classic. Pujols will be the 33rd player for the National League. The All-Star selection is the 11th in Pujols' career. Pujols is MLB's oldest active player at 42.

ROSTER MOVE

Phillies: Recalled RHP Michael Kelly from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... LHP Bailey Falter was optioned to Lehigh Valley. ... LHP Kent Emanuel was activated from the 60-day Injured List and optioned to Lehigh Valley. To make room for Emanuel on the 40-man roster, the club designated LHP Sam Clay for assignment.

Cardinals: Activated LHP Génesis Cabrera (COVID-19) from the IL. ... RHP James Naile was optioned to Triple-A Memphis and Redbirds RHP Angel Rondón was designated for assignment. Cabrera, who threw a live bullpen on Tuesday in Atlanta, has missed the previous 12 games since June 25.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: INF Johan Camargo (strained right knee) began a rehab assignment as Triple-A Lehigh Valley's DH on Friday and is scheduled to play the infield Saturday and Sunday. ... RHP Connor Brogdon (COVID-19) pitched one inning in a rehab assignment Thursday with Lehigh Valley. He is scheduled to pitch another inning Saturday.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O'Neill (left hamstring strain) has his return delayed after he was hit by a pitch on the left wrist in a at-bat in Memphis on Wednesday. A MRI revealed some bruising but no fracture. The club will conduct more tests and evaluate him Monday. ... OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has rejoined the major league club and will likely be activated off the IL this weekend. ... John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) is not expected to return before the trade deadline on August 2. ... Mozeliak said C Molina (right knee inflammation) is feeling better but not quite ready to resume baseball activities. He is rehabbing in Puerto Rico and will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the club.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91 ERA) struggled on the mound in his previous start last week against St. Louis, giving up seven hits and six runs across four innings on the mound, including four straight home runs to begin the game.

Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA) had a difficult start against Monday in Atlanta, where he allowed nine hits and six runs. It was the second nine-hit and six-run appearance of the season for Hudson.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports