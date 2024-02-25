Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 1:34 of overtime to rally the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday in a matchup of division leaders.

Filip Hronek also scored for the Canucks, who snapped a four-gam losing streak. Thatcher Demko finished with 20 saves as Vancouver maintained the top overall spot in the NHL standings with 82 points..

Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen scored for Boston, which lost its second straight in overtime and is 2-1-4 in its last seven games. Jeremy Swayman had 36 saves. The Bruins are tied with the Rangers for tops in the Eastern Conference with 81 points, though New York has a game in hand.

The Bruins went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Canucks were 0 for 1 until Boeser's overtime tally snapped a 1-for-29 stretch.

Both goalies stood tall in a scoreless first period, where the Bruins outshot the Canucks 10-9. David Pastrnak led the way with three shots for Boston, including a point-blank power-play chance from the left faceoff circle late in the period.

In the second period, the Bruins built a 2-0 lead. Boqvist opened the scoring at 5:27 as he broke in alone and laid a sweet deke on Demko for his third of the season. Just under six minutes later, Heinen drove to the net and backhanded a loose puck out of the crease and over the goal line to double the lead.

The Canucks spoiled Swayman's shutout bid with 7:11 remaining in the third as Boeser fired a wrister to the short side.

Then, with Demko on the bench for the extra attacker, Hronek fired a shot from the blue line to tie it with 1:11 remaining.

The Canucks received their second power play of the game in overtime, after Boston was whistled for too many men on the ice at 1:09. That led to Boeser's overtime winner.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned to the Boston lineup after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Vancouver forward Dakota Joshua missed his sixth game with a broken hand.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Seattle on Monday night to finish a four-game trip.

Canucks: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game homestand.

