Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jamal Mitchell never hesitated.

When the rookie Minneapolis police officer happened upon a man languishing in the street last month, he immediately stopped his squad car and rushed to render aid. Mitchell pulled on rubber gloves and approached an individual he believed was wounded.

"Who shot you? Who shot you?" Mitchell asked, preparing to treat the man's bloodied leg.

Without a word, the man rolled over and swung a handgun toward Mitchell with his finger on the trigger, according to newly released body-worn camera footage. He shot Mitchell at close range — and continued firing even after Mitchell fell to the ground — though the redacted footage cuts out before any rounds are actually discharged.

Roughly four minutes later, responding officers killed the armed assailant, later identified as 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, during an exchange of gunfire.

"Officer Mitchell never even had a chance to pull his handgun," Chief Brian O'Hara said in a Friday news conference, as he walked reporters through video from the mass shooting in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood on May 30 that killed four people and wounded three others.

Video (07:59) Bodycam footage from several Minneapolis police on May 30 shows moments before and after officer Jamal Mitchell was shot while trying to help assailant.

The initial 911 call came in around 5:15 p.m., after a woman discovered her boyfriend unresponsive from a gunshot wound to the head in their south Minneapolis apartment. Another man lay dead in the kitchen.

It's still not clear what led up to the rampage, which spilled outside and down the block.

In the chaotic moments preceding the officers' arrival, Mohamed apparently attempted to steal a random man's electric scooter on Blaisdell Avenue. A passing Subaru driver reported intentionally ramming Mohamed, likely breaking his leg, before fleeing the scene. Multiple witnesses saw Mohamed lying in the street firing upon motorists, including a man with his 2-year-old son in the backseat.

Mitchell, riding solo while working overtime that evening, jumped out of his squad car when he spotted Mohamed on the road. That's when he was ambushed.

Mitchell's body camera footage clearly shows Mohamed aim a handgun toward Mitchell, but is edited to cut out just before the first shot is fired. Minneapolis police also released body camera videos from two other responding officers, which depict the frantic search for the active shooter and their fallen colleague.

Officer Luke Kittock jumps out of his squad car gripping a long gun as sirens blare around him. "Where?! Where's the guy shooting?" he demands, running to consult a group of panicked bystanders in a nearby parking lot. They appear to point toward a figure in the street and Kittock, taking cover behind an SUV, unloads a flurry of rounds in Mohamed's direction.

At one point, you can see blood dripping from his right hand, still gripping the rifle.

"He's down," Kittock eventually yells, before officers swarm to disarm Mohamed. They instruct someone to grab handcuffs as they discuss whether he was the lone gunman.

Kittock and an unidentified firefighter were both wounded during the brief gun battle.

Minneapolis police also released footage Friday of a deadly police encounter last week that killed a 39-year-old Bloomington man.

Officers responding to reports of a threatening person with a gun in the Longfellow neighborhood engaged in a brief chase on foot after he attempted to flee. Officers repeatedly ordered the man, Michael Warren Ristow, to stop as he hit a dead end in front of a fence.

"Don't! Drop the gun. Drop it!" officer Enoch Langford could be heard yelling on body camera footage.

"Get away from me," Ristow replies.

"Drop the gun!" Officer Chaz Wilson repeats.

"Get away," Ristow says again, as he turns toward officers with a firearm in his hand. Three officers immediately open fire.

O'Hara later told the media that Ristow's gun appeared to have jammed. He called it a "justifiable and lawful" use of force.

Both shootings remain under investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Minnesota law requires that police agencies release body camera footage within 14 days of a deadly encounter, unless doing so would interfere with an ongoing investigation.

O'Hara agreed to temporarily withhold the footage in the Mitchell shooting at the BCA's request because, the agency said, releasing it might hinder its investigation. Yesterday, the law enforcement groups came to an agreement that they were now comfortable with its public disclosure.

"My approach has been, and will always be, to make these videos available as soon as we possibly can, as fast as is appropriate," O'Hara said. "We have no further investigative reason for delay in the June 12 [Ristow] case."