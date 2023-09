Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Law enforcement has recovered a body from the waters of Bde Maka Ska, officials said.

Someone walking along the west side of the lake in south Minneapolis spotted the body in shallow water and notified police, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Personnel from the Sheriff's Water Patrol recovered the body.

There has been no information released yet about the circumstances of the person ending up dead in the water, nor has an identification been released.