The body of missing Twin Cities hiker Dylan Honnoll was recovered by a helicopter crew Wednesday in the Beartooth Mountains of south-central Montana, a day after ground search crews found it fully submerged in East Rosebud Creek.

Search and rescue teams had been searching for Honnoll since he fell into the rapids, northwest of Red Lodge, Mont., on July 12. According to Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Honnoll was fatally injured after attempting to cross the creek while hiking the Beaten Path trail.

Honnoll, a 2022 graduate of Rogers High School, had just finished his sophomore year at Montana State University in Bozeman.

"Locating Dylan in the fast moving water was very challenging," Assistant Chief Jon Trapp said. "With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team and help from many of our partners, we are honored to be able to help him return to his family."

A coroner with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office met the helicopter Thursday morning to begin preparations to return Honnoll's body to his family in Minnesota. Honnoll's mother thanked the Red Lodge rescue team on Facebook Thursday for their "tremendous effort" in finding her son's body.

"The community of people in Red Lodge are the best kind of people you will ever meet." Jill Honnoll wrote. "Now Dylan can rest in peace."