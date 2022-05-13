The body of a 30-year-old Mankato woman missing since late last month was found Friday morning east of the city in a swamp, authorities said.

The discovery of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol was made shortly after 9 a.m. by someone in a canoe on the southwest corner of Eagle Lake, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.

"The body was found adjacent to the primary search area, and it is unknown if recent severe weather contributed to the discovery," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Sheriff's deputies, with the help of conservation officers, recovered the body, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say the circumstances leading up to Chuol's death remain under investigation. Still pending are autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Before the body's recovery, Chuol was last seen on the night of April 25 at a Casey's gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato in the community of Eagle Lake along the lake of the same name.