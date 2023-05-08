DULUTH – The body of a 20-year-old Minneapolis man was found Friday afternoon on the shore of Lake Superior near the mouth of the Caribou River, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Saunder Strong's unoccupied red kayak was found floating on the river earlier in the day and the Lake County Sheriff's Rescue Squad and Tettegouche State Park rangers searched both land and water before finding him three hours later. Strong was living and working in Lutsen, Minn., according to the sheriff's department.