The body of Reis Melvin Grams, the final canoeist missing since an accident at Curtain Falls in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, was recovered Monday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes, was found west of the site of the May 18 accident. His body was flown by plane to the Ely Sea Plane base. Searchers, which has including the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, recovered Jesse Haugen, the other missing canoeist, last week.

On the day of the accident, authorities received a call that two canoes had gone over Curtain Falls. One had been in distress and the other assisting. Two men, Grams and Haugen, were missing and one was badly injured. The search for the men has lasted more than two weeks and included help from the National Guard.

Grams was a co-owner of Touchdown Tile in Ham Lake, according to his Facebook page. He and his wife Angie Grams have two young sons.

Kyle Sellers of Ham Lake and Erik Grams, brother of Reis, both survived going over the waterfall, while Jared Lohse, of Cambridge, remained back at the group's campsite.