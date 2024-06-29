Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Emergency responders pulled the body of an adult female Friday morning from the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

Authorities were contacted after the body was spotted moving rapidly with the current near the Wabasha Street Bridge, according to Acting Cmdr. Mike Servatka of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

The flooded Mississippi, which has swamped several St. Paul parks following heavy rainfall this month, forced the St. Paul Police Department to request assistance from Ramsey and Dakota counties, the Minnesota Department of Resources and the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department.

The body was eventually located several miles downstream near the Wakota Bridge in South St. Paul, Servatka said.

It wasn't known how or when the body entered the river, he said. An investigation is ongoing.