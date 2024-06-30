Law enforcement officers are investigating after finding a body in a retention pond Saturday near a Maple Grove rest stop off Interstate 94.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office received a call about 3:35 p.m. from someone reporting the body in water near the Elm Creek Rest Area, according to a police statement. A maintenance person at the rest stop first discovered the body.

The statement said that an "adult person" was found in the water, but did not provide any other details. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Megan Larson said she could not say anything about the gender of the victim before the person's family was notified.

Authorities with the Maple Grove Fire Department, Maple Grove Police Department and State Patrol also responded to the call. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death, and the Sheriff's Office is also investigating.







