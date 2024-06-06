Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Lake County authorities have released the identity of a Finland, Minn., man whose body was found in the Baptism River in May.

Zachery Bulen, 31, was discovered May 12 in the river inside Tettegouche State Park along the North Shore, but authorities weren't able to identify him until recently. Clothing and a wallet belonging to him were found at the base of Illgen Falls, north of the park, the day after the discovery of his body, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified him through fingerprints. A cause of death is still unknown.

Assisting agencies include Lake County Rescue, Silver Bay police and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.