Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A body found in north Minneapolis on Halloween has been identified as a 16-year-old girl.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said in a press release that Amanda Briana Naslund was the person found dead in the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue N. that morning. Investigators found Naslund at around 3:45 a.m., sharing her description and pictures of her tattoos and clothing in the hopes that the public could help identify her.

Although Naslund has been identified, the medical examiner's office is investigating what caused her death. The office declined to share additional details about who helped to identify her or where on the property Naslund's body was found.

Minneapolis police are investigating the death, which spokesman Aaron Rose said might have been caused by overdose.

"But that won't be confirmed until toxicology reports come back, which takes several weeks," Rose said in a previous interview.