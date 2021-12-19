MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of several people whose bodies were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city.

The bodies were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.

Moorhead police have not said how many people were killed or how they died. There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said. Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects.

"This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays," Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. "My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time."

The bodies were transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul.

Neighbors said several children lived in the home and they were last seen Friday, KFGO radio reported.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.

Police said they did not expect to release further details until Monday. Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson did not immediately return a phone message left Sunday by The Associated Press.