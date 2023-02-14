Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout to send the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers in a low-scoring game with plenty of scoring opportunities.

Bobrovsky stopped two of the three players he faced in the shootout.

Filip Gustavsson nearly matched Bobrovsky save for save, making 33 saves for Minnesota. Kirill Kaprizov scored in regulation for the Wild, who have lost four of five since the All-Star break.

The goaltenders shined as Florida outshot Minnesota 34-28 and had a 14-3 advantage in shots at one point in the first period.

Both teams had their chances. They went a combined 0 of 12 on the power play, with the Panthers unable to score on seven man-advantage opportunities.

They had entered the day with a 33.3% scoring rate on the power play since the start of 2023, the best mark in the NHL. Florida had a power-play goal in seven of its previous 10 games.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have now killed 18 of 19 penalties in the past six games.

Luostarinen opened the scoring 2:06 into the second period, deflecting a point shot from Gustav Forsling for his 12th goal of the season.

Minnesota answered back three minutes later when Kaprizov scored his 30th of the season. Kaprizov was finally able to control a bouncing puck entering the offensive zone and wristed a quick shot high past Bobrovsky.

Wild forward Marcus Foligno left the game in the second period after taking a shot off the inside of his left knee. Foligno never returned and the team said he's dealing with a lower-body injury. Foligno had to be helped off the ice and couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left.

Panthers: Finish a back-to-back Tuesday in St. Louis.

Wild: Host Colorado on Wednesday.

