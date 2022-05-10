WEST FARGO, N.D. — Bobcat Company has announced plans for a new assembly plant in Minnesota.

The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter. Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the new plant, the company's third location in Minnesota.

It also has a manufacturing facility in Litchfield, where it recently invested in a $26 million expansion, and an office in downtown Minneapolis.

"This investment further demonstrates our commitment to our presence in Minnesota, while supporting the growth we are experiencing in the marketplace," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "We are dedicated to continuing to expand our capabilities and equipment product lines to empower our customers, and this new location will be an important part of this success."

Bobcat said it will initially concentrate on hiring material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for both first and second shifts.

The company said Rogers is an ideal spot given the benefits of its unique location at the intersection of two regional roadway systems – Interstate 94 and Highway 101. That will help the company streamline its supply routes alongside other locations in the region, officials said.

The company makes skid steer loaders, compact excavators and tractors, and other small hydraulic equipment under the Bobcat brand name.