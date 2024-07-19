Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Minnesota United's hopes of improving during this transfer window, a concerning injury to Dawson Garcia and an update from the Wolves in Summer League action.

7:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale Jr. joins Rand for a look at the Twins at the All-Star break. With a 54-42 record, they are in good shape to compete for a playoff spot. Whether they can catch Cleveland or secure a Wild Card berth largely will depend on position player health and the return to form of Pablo Lopez. Will they add anything at the trade deadline? And is anything new on the TV front after updates from Commissioner Rob Manfred?

30:00: Speaking of the Twins on TV, a listener sounds off on the whole situation.

