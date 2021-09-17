The Wild named Joe O'Donnell its radio play-by-play announcer Thursday.

Bob Kurtz, the 74-year-old radio voice of the team since it started play in 2000, will handle half the home games this season.

Tom Reid will continue as the radio analyst, with studio host Kevin Falness producing the broadcasts. The Wild's flagship station is KFAN (100.3 FM).

O'Donnell, who filled in for Kurtz on broadcasts over the past two seasons, has been with the organization for 14 years. He has been play-by-play voice of the Iowa Wild for eight seasons, and was at the mic for Houston Aeros games for five seasons before that stint.

The 41-year-old graduate of the University of Delaware started his hockey broadcasting career in 2005 with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

National TV schedule set

The Wild will have 13 of its games on national television this season, including the Winter Classic on New Year's Day on TNT.

Games Nov. 10 at Arizona, Feb. 2 at Chicago, March 6 vs. Dallas and March 16 vs. Boston will also be on TNT.

The April 16 game at St. Louis will be on ABC. Contests at Boston on Jan. 6 and at Dallas on April 14 will be on ESPN.

The season opener Oct. 15 at Anaheim is on ESPN Plus/Hulu, as are games Dec. 14 vs. Carolina, March 4 at Buffalo, March 10 at Detroit and April 5 at Nashville.