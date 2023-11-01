BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight, the tempestuous coaching great who led Indiana to 3 NCAA basketball championships, has died at 83.
Most Read
-
Biden visits Minnesota farm on 'barnstorming' tour of rural U.S.
-
Osseo Gun Club closes, citing 'prevailing business environment'
-
Get to know Leslie Fhima as she brings 'Golden Bachelor' home to Minnesota
-
Vikings, Cousins say his Achilles tendon surgery was a success
-
A 25-year-old goes trick or treating for the first time in Minneapolis — and loves it