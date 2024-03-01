Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (28-26-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (30-26-3, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues aim to break their three-game slide when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

St. Louis has a 30-26-3 record overall and a 7-11-1 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a -15 scoring differential, with 169 total goals scored and 184 conceded.

Minnesota is 5-10-0 against the Central Division and 28-26-6 overall. The Wild are fifth in the league serving 11.6 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Wild won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 19 goals and 28 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 29 goals and 25 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.