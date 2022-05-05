Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -116, Wild -104; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-2 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three goals.

St. Louis is 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record in Central Division games. The Blues have gone 28-8-5 in games they convert at least one power play.

Minnesota has an 11-9-3 record in Central Division games and a 53-22-7 record overall. The Wild have committed 354 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has scored 27 goals with 30 assists for the Blues. Ryan O'Reilly has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored 33 goals with 51 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Nick Leddy: day to day (upper-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (wrist).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.