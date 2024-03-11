Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kendall Blue had 15 points in St. Thomas' 68-58 victory against North Dakota State on Sunday night in the Summit League Tournament.

No. 4 seed St. Thomas plays top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals on Monday.

Blue shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Tommies (19-12, 1-0 Summit League). Ryan Dufault scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line. Carter Bjerke shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jacari White led the Bison (15-16, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Noah Feddersen added 11 points, two steals and two blocks for No. 5 seed North Dakota State. Tajavis Miller also had eight points.

St. Thomas took the lead with 12:57 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-22 at halftime, with Blue racking up 13 points. St. Thomas used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 22-point lead at 59-37 with 7:58 left in the half before finishing off the win.

