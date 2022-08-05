Toronto Blue Jays (59-46, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-50, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 4.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Twins: Tyler Mahle (5-7, 4.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -129, Twins +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 29-24 in home games and 55-50 overall. The Twins are fifth in the AL with 130 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Toronto has a 25-25 record on the road and a 59-46 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .326 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 6-for-24 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 22 doubles and 22 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10-for-34 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.