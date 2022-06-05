Minnesota Twins (31-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (31-21, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -210, Twins +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto is 31-21 overall and 18-9 at home. The Blue Jays have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .245.

Minnesota has a 31-24 record overall and a 14-13 record in road games. The Twins have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.62.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has a .276 batting average to rank second on the Blue Jays, and has nine doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Bo Bichette is 15-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a home run, 23 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .342 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 10-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 9-1, .301 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Twins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Twins: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (foot), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.