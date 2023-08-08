Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has reached a settlement with an Omaha-based lab company that the health insurer alleged was charging unreasonably high prices for COVID-19 tests.

The settlement with GS Labs, which operated several testing facilities in the Twin Cities, was announced Friday in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota.

"This settlement achieves our ends of keeping costs affordable and maximizing the value of every health care dollar spent on behalf of our members," Eagan-based Blue Cross said in a statement.

A spokesman for GS Labs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Drive-in testing centers by GS Labs were part of the unusual health care landscape that developed at the height of the pandemic, as patient demand for COVID-19 diagnostics pushed clinics, health systems and states to dramatically expand capacity while administering tests in new locations.

A note Tuesday on the GS Labs website said its community testing sites are all closed now, having provided more than 2 million tests to 1.4 million patients across 21 states.

The company's push was controversial with health insurers, however, because of the prices it listed for testing services.

In its March 2022 lawsuit, Blue Cross alleged that GS Labs was "profiteering off the pandemic and at Blue Cross's expense" by pocketing "millions of dollars in wasteful and duplicative testing fees."

A spokesman for the lab shot back that Blue Cross' actions provided yet another example of "strong-arm gamesmanship by 'big insurance,' designed to hide their egregious failure to obey [federal law]" on paying for COVID-19 tests.

Last year, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from GS Labs that alleged Minnetonka-based Medica failed to provide full payment for thousands of COVID-19 tests.

In 2021, the lab company was sued twice by other health insurers that alleged the company was charging unreasonably high prices.

In an interview that year with the Star Tribune, a company executive asserted that GS Labs was "the furthest thing from a profiteer or a price gouger" and argued the company was being "bullied and pushed around" by insurers.