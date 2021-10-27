Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has named Dana Erickson as the health insurer's next chief executive.

A member of the nonprofit group's senior leadership team sine 2019, Erickson joined the health insurer as senior director of care management at Blue Cross in 2015 before being named vice president of that same division the following year.

Prior to working at Blue Cross, which is the state's largest nonprofit health insurer, Erickson, 48, held clinical and leadership roles at a home health company called Univita Health as well as at Optum Health, which is one of three businesses within the health services division at Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group. She has worked as a registered nurse and as a registered respiratory therapist, caring for patients as well as leading rehabilitation center operations.

When Erickson starts as CEO on Nov. 1, she will become the fifth chief executive at Blue Cross since 2011.

"After a rigorous national search for our next CEO, we were thrilled to find the strongest candidates right here in Minnesota, with the right choice being inside our Blue Cross family," Michael Robinson, chair of the Board of Trustees for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, said in a statement.

Erickson will assume responsibilities and president and CEO next month from Kathleen Blatz, who has been serving as the interim CEO since April 2021 following the retirement of Craig Samitt, who was chief executive for less than three years.

Erickson studied social work at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She and her husband live in Blaine; they have two daughters who currently attend college.