A Bloomington woman was killed and a Shakopee man was injured late Thursday afternoon when their cars collided on a highway south of Shakopee, the State Patrol said.

According to authorities, Sharon Yvonne Thran, 76, pulled out from Bluff Drive onto Hwy. 169 into the path of a vehicle driven by Anthony Powell, 32. Thran was killed and Powell, who was driving south on Hwy. 169 and unable to stop, sustained noncritical injuries.

The State Patrol said road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor.

Responders included the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Ridgeview Emergency Medical Services and the Jordan Fire Department.