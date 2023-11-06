Voters in Bloomington, Edina, Golden Valley and Mounds View are weighing in on sales taxes Tuesday.

If the ballot questions pass, new sales taxes could take effect as early as April 2024.

Bloomington

Three questions about a 0.5% sales tax for the next 20 years are on Bloomington voters' ballots. The three projects would total $155 million. If only one or two of the questions are approved, the 0.5% sales tax would end sooner.

A new, $100 million public health building and community center is the biggest of the three projects that could be funded with a sales tax. Constructed on the site of the Creekside Community Center, the building would include a pool and fitness center, plus exam and counseling rooms for the public health offices that also serve Richfield and Edina.

A sales tax could also fund renovations for the Bloomington Ice Garden. The arena needs new ice and refrigeration systems and major roof repairs, and one of the rinks would be reconfigured from an Olympic hockey size to the smaller NHL size. Work is estimated to cost $37.3 million.

The Nine Mile Creek park system could also see $20 million worth of upgrades with voters' approval, including work to stabilize the creek bed against erosion, a new picnic shelter with restrooms, and a new playground.

Edina

Edina approved a 0.5% sales tax in 2022 to fund $21.6 million in improvements at Braemar Park and Arena. Now, with more hockey rink repairs needed, the city is asking voters to up that revenue target to $53.3 million.

If approved, the 0.5% sales tax wouldn't change. It would instead extend the likely lifespan of the tax, which is set to expire in 2043, but could have sunsetted earlier with the lower funding goal.

With the additional $31.7 million, the city intends to add a fifth sheet of ice and 100 more parking spots, and to renovate the arena's lobby.

The 2022 proposal was to raise $21.6 million for trails, pickleball and basketball courts and playgrounds near Braemar Arena.

Golden Valley

Golden Valley is seeking a 1.25% sales tax for the next 20 years, to raise $105 million for build a new police and fire headquarters, and a new public works building.

With the city's transition to around-the-clock fire department staffing, the city hopes a new building will give firefighters room to sleep and eat, and more space to store and clean equipment. The fire, police and public works departments are also looking for larger women's restrooms and locker rooms.

Mounds View

Mounds View's proposed 1.5% sales tax would be one one of the highest local sales taxes in the state. The city is looking to the tax to fund $16.5 million in upgrades to the city's community center. Mounds View is looking to add a walking track, more space in the fitness center, and more courts for basketball and volleyball, with the hope the community center could host more tournaments.

More votes in 2024

Next year, voters in several other cities will be asked to weigh in on more than a dozen other sales taxes the Legislature approved this year, including Excelsior, Richfield, Oakdale, Woodbury, Roseville, Stillwater, Cottage Grove and more.