WASHINGTON — Blinken says US has made substantial offer to Russia for release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner.
Most Read
-
Explosion, fire rock house in Hopkins; injuries unknown
-
Driver in southern Minnesota injured by spray of gunfire, slams into downtown building
-
Target changes its digital order shipping in Twin Cities, other markets
-
Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
-
Iconic Minneapolis dive bar Liquor Lyle's will flip to a pinball destination