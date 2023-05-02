MUSIC

Blink-182

The reunion tour that millennials have been waiting nine whole years for has gotten off to a shaky start. Some shows were canceled because of drummer Travis Barker's finger injury, and then came reviews of long-sidelined singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge sounding less than primo at Coachella. The pop-punk trio of MTV-bolstered "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You" fame never was a refined live act, though, and its fun antics might be extra welcome this time out. Young Baltimore thrashers Turnstile open. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Joe Henry

Rebounding from a bout with cancer that led to the arresting 2019 album "The Gospel According to Water," the masterly L.A. singer/songwriter/producer has crafted one of the most ambitious pandemic recording projects in this year's "All the Eye Can See." Working with his usual core quintet (including his son Levon Henry on clarinets and saxophones), the resourceful Henry also enlisted remote collaborators Daniel Lanois, Allison Russell, Madison Cunningham, the Milk Carton Kids, Lisa Hannigan, Marc Ribot and Bill Frisell, among others. Despite the long list of musicians, the sound is understated and atmospheric as Henry sings in his poetic ways about getting a second chance. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., $35-$55, theparkwaytheater.com)

JON BREAM

Hayley Kiyoko

She has the resume of a talented child of L.A. showbiz parents: starring in TV commercials as a kid, singing in the girl-group Stunners in high school (remember their tune "Bubblegum"?) and balancing singing and acting careers ever since. Kiyoko's extensive credits include the Scooby-Doo film series and Disney Channel's "Lemonade Mouth" as well as the TV series "CSI: Cyber" and "Five Points." Songs like 2015's "Girls Like Girls" have earned her the nickname "Lesbian Jesus." On last year's sleek, radio-targeted "Panorama," her second full-length, Kiyoko is still trying to create safe space for queer love songs, notably with the self-directed video for "For the Girls," which is a queer, all-female takeoff on "The Bachelor." She might have more radio success with her new Steve Aoki collab, "Hungry Heart." (7 p.m. Fri., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., all ages, $40 and up, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Feist

Always a bright and colorful live act literally and figuratively, Leslie Feist could be a little more subdued and gray but also more riveting in concert this time around behind "Multitudes," her first album in six years. The indie-rock/pop maven of "1234" hitmaker status wrote the songs around becoming a mom and losing her dad and sounds more like she's channeling another renowned Canadian songwriter, Leonard Cohen. It's an "evening with" set, so no opener. (8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $50, axs.com)

C.R.

The Kanneh-Masons

International fame first found these seven classically inclined English siblings when cellist Sheku performed at the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan. Then pianist Isata started turning heads with her recitals and solo turns with prominent orchestras. She'll handle the keys for a chamber music concert that features all six of her string-playing kin, a possibly once-in-a-lifetime event (at least on these shores) to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Schubert Club. (3 p.m. Sun., Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $36-$75; 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org)

ROB HUBBARD

The National Lutheran Choir

For 21 years, conductor David Cherwien has been helping weave the lush and lovely textures of this choir's distinctive sound. But now he's headed into retirement and saying goodbye with a hymn sing on Friday and then a final Sunday concert featuring some of his favorite pieces. If you haven't had the pleasure, know that this group delivers enough calm and beauty to salve the most harried heart. (7:30 p.m. Fri., St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Av. S., Bloomington; 4 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, free-$33; nlca.com)

R.H.

DANCE

Alarmél Valli

The celebrated bharatanatyam artist from Chennai, India, will share her gifts in fusing the South Indian classical dance form with poetic emotion at the St. Paul performance. Valli, who is known for rhythmical and harmonious steps, is the teacher of Ragamala Dance Company's Ranee Ramaswamy and her daughters Aparna and Ashwini. The performance culminates Ragamala's 30th anniversary season, offering a glimpse at the lineage of bharatanatyam from a dancer who has devoted her life to the movement style. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $27.50, ragamaladance.org)

SHEILA REGAN

THEATER

'No Small Parts'

Back in the before times, composer and performer Angela Fox made a little splash in the Minnesota Fringe Festival with "Next: The Musical (A Sidekick Story)." Now she returns with a show focused on another overlooked personality type — background performers. The musical takes us into the (sometimes absent) minds of Bernice, Betty and other ensemble members. (7:30 p.m. May 5-6, 11, 12-13; 2 p.m. May 7. Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson Road, St. Paul, $15, fearlesscomedy.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'The Tourist Trap: A Midwestern Gothic'

Ghoulish Delights bills itself as a theater company that focuses on "sophisticated suspense." In 2014, it produced writer/director Tim Uren's "The Tourist Trap: A Midwestern Gothic," a thriller set at a roadside attraction that harbors ugly secrets, in the Minnesota Fringe. This revival, which Uren directs, features Jill-of-all-theater-trades Shanan Custer alongside Ariel Pinkerton. (7:30 p.m. May 5-7, 11-14, 18-20. Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls. $20. ghoulishdelights.com)

R.P.

COMEDY

Jay Mohr

You may know Mohr best from his roles in "Ghost Whisperer" and "Jerry Maguire." But he has a long association with comedy. He created "Last Comic Standing" and was its original host. He also spent two years on "Saturday Night Live," an ill fit that he wrote about in his book, "Gasping for Airtime." Let's hope his current tour includes plenty of anecdotes from his roller coaster journey, which includes the recent engagement to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. (7:30 p.m. Thu., 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Comedy, Mall of America. $30-$65.50. moa.houseofcomedy.net)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

Jungle Press Editions

Highpoint Center for Printmaking showcases work by 15 artists who have worked with Brooklyn-based Jungle Press Editions, a publisher of fine art prints and multiples. Artists in the show include Sam Messer, who worked with Jungle Press on portraits of Olympia typewriters, Jennifer Mack-Watkins, whose lithographs explore race, injustice and identity, and many others. Highpoint is known for partnering with international printmaking studies from Cuba, Japan and even the Arctic Circle to bring prints to the Twin Cities. (Ends May 6. 912 W Lake St., Mpls. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat., 612-871-1326 or highpointprintmaking.org)

ALICIA ELER

FAMILY

STEM Fest

Making science and technology fun, Northside STEM engages families through hands-on activities. Who would have thought that you could make ice cream in a bag or make milk magical? Talkative types can create their own podcast, while others can fly drones, code robots or watch science experiments with Ronnie Thomas from Fun Weird Science. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., free, reservations required. Target Plaza Commons, 1001 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. northsidestem.org.)